First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,206 shares during the period. Daktronics comprises 1.6% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First Bank & Trust owned 1.67% of Daktronics worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 13,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daktronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Daktronics by 214.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DAKT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Daktronics Price Performance

NASDAQ DAKT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.55. 456,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,511. The company has a market capitalization of $441.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.06. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 30.57%.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.