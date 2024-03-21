First Bank & Trust Sells 257 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,656.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of ISRG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $391.96. The company had a trading volume of 920,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,415. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.54 and a 1-year high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 billion, a PE ratio of 77.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.65.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
