First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FEX)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2108 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 79,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,564. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.29. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $75.51 and a twelve month high of $98.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

