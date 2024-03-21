First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Plans Dividend of $0.18

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. 380,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,229. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,361,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,110,000 after acquiring an additional 620,865 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after buying an additional 1,586,317 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,132,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,227,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

