First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.59. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $18.93.

Get First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.