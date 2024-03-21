First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces Dividend of $0.24

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.243 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483. The stock has a market cap of $166.39 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $64.89 and a 52-week high of $81.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAB. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

