First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Plans Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:QQXT)

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXTGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2887 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Price Performance

QQXT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.81. The company had a trading volume of 95,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1-year low of $75.78 and a 1-year high of $91.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQXT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 18.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 49.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 43,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,408,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

