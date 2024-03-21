First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Announces Dividend of $0.01

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,409. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.22. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $196.30.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 1,903.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,401 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

