First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Declares Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:QABA)

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2733 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:QABA traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.60. 74,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,617. The firm has a market cap of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $34.59 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QABA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

About First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

