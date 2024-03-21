First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1018 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

GRID stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.86. 248,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,830. The company has a market capitalization of $924.62 million, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 23.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

