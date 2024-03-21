First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces $0.08 Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.55. 55,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,576. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $57.43 and a 1-year high of $95.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 724.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.