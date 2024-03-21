First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Plans Dividend of $0.26

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2573 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $63.86. 1,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $132.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 4,445.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

