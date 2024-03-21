First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1032 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $34.35. 1,315,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,776. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average is $30.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

