First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Declares Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:FKU)

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1925 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

FKU traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $37.16. 7,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,321. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 1,381.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 188,318 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 114.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 549.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,707 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 81.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $593,000.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

