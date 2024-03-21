Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) shares were up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 52,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 251,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Foresight Autonomous Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

