Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 20,438 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 43,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,467,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,553. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.37. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.