Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 4,057 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EFA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $79.81. 12,313,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,999,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

