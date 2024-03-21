Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 15,899 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.78. 5,324,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,987,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

