Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $214,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.26. 6,654,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,431. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $41.66.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.