Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $266,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 25,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.74.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

WFC stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 18,139,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,632,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

