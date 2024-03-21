Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $373,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 43.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,249,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,513,386. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $32.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1703 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

