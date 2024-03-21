Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $383,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHLF. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 36,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 475,608 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHLF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.26. The company had a trading volume of 96,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

