Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $405,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 595,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 34,022 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 124,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP remained flat at $25.03 during trading on Thursday. 2,306,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,727. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

