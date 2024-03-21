Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $300,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $481.45. 5,041,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,254,311. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $483.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $458.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.