Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $276.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,663. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $148.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

