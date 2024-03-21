Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.5 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.60. 12,623,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,283,379. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

