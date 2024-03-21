Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.15. 7,712,064 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

