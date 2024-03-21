Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 75.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 109.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,853 shares during the period.

Shares of IDV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.77. The stock had a trading volume of 682,730 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

