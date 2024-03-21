Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 29,736 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 471,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,951,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,322,567. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

