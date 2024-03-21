Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 5,336 HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the third quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in HSBC during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

HSBC Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:HSBC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,121. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.69%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

