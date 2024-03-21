Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $1.70 Million Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF makes up 1.3% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $57.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,986,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,243. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $47.76 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.07.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

