Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $2.08 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.5% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.94 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.1 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.65. 4,759,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,398. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

