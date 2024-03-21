Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF by 231.3% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 50,293 shares during the period.

Shares of IZRL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

