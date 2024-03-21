Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,920,548,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $1,326,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $397.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,947. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.92. The company has a market cap of $110.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

