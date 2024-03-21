Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,886. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.80.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

