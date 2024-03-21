Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,000. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 835.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,466,000 after acquiring an additional 225,990 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 84.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 77,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,677 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 101,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 120,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.06. The company had a trading volume of 647,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $67.27.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

