Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.98. 1,814,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,829. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

