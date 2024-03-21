Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $100.81. 16,686,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,617,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $153.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

