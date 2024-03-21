Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $240.36. 201,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,722. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $177.87 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.65.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

