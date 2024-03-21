Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.19

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.19 and last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 12431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $983.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.52.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Free Report) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

