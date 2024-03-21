FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stock Position Cut by Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for 1.3% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 147.6% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,527. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on FSK

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.