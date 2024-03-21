G999 (G999) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $37.59 Million

G999 (G999) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $62.96 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00083145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00009708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00019363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00017700 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001439 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

