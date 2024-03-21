Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPRW) Trading Up 22.6%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPRW – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 1,412 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Generation Income Properties Trading Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

