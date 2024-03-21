GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Shares Up 1%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €27.60 ($30.00) and last traded at €27.30 ($29.67). 27,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.02 ($29.37).
The firm has a market capitalization of $714.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.25.
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC, and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
