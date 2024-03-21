Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,836,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,066. The company has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $146,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,386,496.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

