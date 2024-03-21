Global Ports (LON:GPH) Shares Up 2.2%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.93). 256,157 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 300% from the average session volume of 64,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.86).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Global Ports alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Ports

Global Ports Price Performance

Global Ports Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £156.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -958.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 237.82.

(Get Free Report)

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.