Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.76. 1,436 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Global X Guru Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $54.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Guru Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.