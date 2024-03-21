Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 1.1%

Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.76. Approximately 1,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.31.

Global X Guru Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67.

Get Global X Guru Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global X Guru Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X Guru Index ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Guru Index ETF

The Global X Guru Index ETF (GURU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Guru index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that attempts to mimic concentrated equity positions taken by large hedge funds, as reported in public filings. GURU was launched on Jun 4, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.