Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.86 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.86 ($0.01). 333,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 338,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a market cap of £9.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

