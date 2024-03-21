Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.18

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.18 and last traded at $5.18, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60.
Greencore Group Company Profile
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greencore Group
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Google and Meta Circling the Market on a TikTok Ban Rally
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Intuitive Machines: Charting a Course Among the Stars
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- KB Home’s Stock Price Can Move Higher, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.